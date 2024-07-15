Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Celebration of Spain's victory in Malaga. Migue Fernández
Two England fans arrested in Malaga for threatening neighbours with knife after match
Two England fans arrested in Malaga for threatening neighbours with knife after match

The incident was sparked after the pair reprimanded high-spirited youngsters who were celebrating Spain's Euro 2024 victory

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 18:12

Two England fans have been arrested by the Local Police in Malaga accused of threatening neighbours on their housing estate with a knife after the final of the Euro 2024 final, which Spain won.

The incident happened just after the final whistle of the match, shortly after eleven o'clock at night on Sunday 14 July. It all started when some youngsters rang the doorbells of several houses in their residential development located in the city, while they were celebrating the victory of the national team.

One of the properties is home to a British family, although the parents were away from the property at the time. A 21-year-old man, who was in charge of his younger siblings, a friend of his and the girlfriend of one of them, was reportedly in the house.

According to what several neighbours told the police officers, the two young men - who were later arrested - were fans of the England team, which had just been defeated, and went out to scold the children who had rung the doorbell, apparently because they were angry about the result of the match.

The children ran away in fear, prompting a group of parents and residents of the development to come out of their homes to reprimand the British neighbours, to which the latter responded by allegedly making death threats. They even allegedly wielded a large kitchen knife, but did not attack anyone.

When the Local Police arrived, they interviewed the parties and, in view of the evidence gathered, arrested the two young men, who cooperated with the officers and showed the knife allegedly used. Both were taken to the police station to assist officers with their investigation into the case.

