Malaga parties into the night after Spain's victory over England in Euro 2024 final

Huge crowds of people across Spain celebrated long into the early hours of Monday 15 July after the national football team lifted the fourth European Championship trophy in its history on Sunday night.

Some 12 years after its last victory in 2012, streets all over the country were coloured red and yellow to celebrate following Spain's 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Thousands spilled out of their homes and bars and onto the streets of Malaga city, with the area around the Fuente de las Tres Gracias fountain and the city centre particularly packed with people.

After Malaga CF's promotion, less than a month ago, the heart of the city was again filled with happy football fans, this time wearing the red colours of the national team and waving the Spanish flag. Honking of car horns continued for hours with joyous football fans shouting "Vamos" (let's go), creating a jubilant atmosphere in the city.

Football fans imitated a matador's waving of a red cape in the bullfighting ring, but using the Spanish flag with passing cars, was also one of the most repeated acts of celebration.

The centre, the place for the party

The El Cortijo municipal auditorium and the Malaga Fórum, where the match has been shown on big screens, were the first places to host celebrations after Oyarzabal's late goal sealed a 2-1 victory for Spain. However, the party moved to Paseo del Parque, Malagueta beach and then Calle Larios. The tide of red then swept into the heart of the city and tried to extend the celebrations as long as possible, in what can be considered one of the longest nights of the summer.