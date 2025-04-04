A world in objects: A bold and playful art and design exhibition in Malaga

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 15:13 Compartir

A vase shaped like a bottom, a mushroom lamp, and a book-shaped chair: three attractive and playful objects signed by international artists Parra, Javier Calleja, and Jean Jullien. These and more can be seen at A World in Objects, an exhibition at La Térmica, showcasing over 200 pieces from Case Studyo, a Belgian brand known for blending creativity with renowned artists to create limited-edition objects. The exhibition is open until 29 June.

Works by over 70 international artists are gathered on a 20-square-metre table bringing together "tradition and avant-garde", featuring pieces made of ceramic, wrought iron, wood and tapestry, all filtered through the contemporary vision of some of today's most important artists.

Antonio Javier López, director of La Térmica and co-curator of the show with Mathieu Van Damme, founder of Case Studyo, highlighted the variety of materials and visions.

The pieces in the exhibition are visually irresistible, with their vibrant colours, fun shapes, and ironic touches. The surrealist bird-like characters of Dutch illustrator Parra come to life in over thirty objects, ranging from small figures to large sculptures. Parra also designed the vase shaped like a bottom, which contrasts with another vase in the form of a female bust by Genesis Belanger across the table. French graphic artist Jean Jullien is represented by book-shaped chairs, other chairs with flat characters to sit on and lamps with wooden bodies and lightbulb heads. New York-based painter and graphic designer Todd James contributed half a dozen works in bronze, resin, and ceramic, such as a teapot shaped like a woman. Malaga's Javier Calleja is represented by ceramic plant pots with large glass eyes, a signature feature also seen in his mushroom-shaped bedside lamp.

Zoom Calleja's lamp and Parra's vase. SUR

The stylised hands with rebellious gestures by Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama stand out, as do the small 'friends' and 'clouds' by FriendsWithYou. A tapestry by Cristina Banban hangs on the wall, a piece by Felipe Pantone rotates and changes colour, and Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck merge in the creation of HuskMitNavn. These artists were carefully selected by Mathieu Van Damme based on his personal tastes, a perspective that has evolved from graffiti to abstract art.

Curators Antonio Javier López and Mathieu Van Damme and pieces from the exhibition. Salvador Salas

"It's art, not 'art toys'," Van Damme clarifies. He began his journey with vintage toy collecting, and some early objects may have been closer to that concept, but now, he maintains, calling them "art toys" diminishes their value. Behind each object is a collaborative design process between Van Damme and the artists to create something unique, with a focus on craftsmanship and sustainability. The materials used avoid plastic as much as possible, and the majority of production takes place in Europe, in the Netherlands and Portugal, never in mass quantities. There are series of eight or 100 pieces. It's not exclusive, but almost - providing the only way for many to have a piece by Calleja or Parra in their home.