Swimming

Less than a second separates Fuengirola swimmer from medal

María de Valdés, who had the fourth-best entry time, held a podium place up to 1,300 metres and was even second early on before fading in Lublin

Pedro Luis Alonso

Friday, 12 December 2025, 15:14

María de Valdés finished fifth again at the European Short Course Championships in Lublin, missing out on a 1,500m medal by less than a second with a time of 15:52.28.

The Fuengirola swimmer, who had the fourth-best entry time, held a podium place up to 1,300 metres and was even second early on before fading.

Despite setting a personal best after a strong heat swim, it was not enough for bronze, which went to Hungary's Ajna Kesely. Italy's Simona Quadarella won gold ahead of Germany's Maya Werner.

