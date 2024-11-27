Tech company Dekra opens large training centre in Malaga

Sur Málaga Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 15:53

Technology multinational Dekra has opened a large training centre in Malaga, where is already has key projects in the TechPark. Dekra Knowledge Center was created "with the aim of promoting training, developing talent and attracting qualified professionals", making Malaga "a strategic hub of innovation and technology" for this German-owned company.

The new centre, which is located, like the rest of Dekra's activities in Malaga, in the technology park, will provide continuous training to the company's employees to enhance their skills and capabilities. It will also work in collaboration with universities, vocational training centres and educational institutions to prepare young talent for the challenges of the technological labour market, providing them with opportunities to develop in highly specialised areas such as the automotive, industrial and technological sectors. This initiative is designed to attract new talent and to strengthen the talent that the company already has.

The inauguration was held on Monday 25 November with the participation of Dekra's senior officials at both national and international level, who shared some details about the objectives and scope of this ambitious project. They were joined by representatives of the Andalusian regional government and Malaga city hall, who highlighted the importance of this initiative for the economic and technological fabric of the region.

Dekra and Malaga, a long history

Since its arrival in Malaga in 2015 with the purchase of AT4 Wireless, Dekra has strengthened its commitment to Andalucía with numerous key projects. Among the most notable milestones are the creation, together with Telefónica in 2019, of the first test and certification centre in Europe for 5G communications in vehicles; or the subsequent launch of the most advanced R&D laboratory for connected driving in southern Europe. In 2021, the multinational established its Global IT Hub in Malaga, which reinforces the strategic role of the city in its operations.

In the words of Alberto da Silva, Dekra's country manager in Spain, this is "a firm commitment to Spain, in particular to Malaga and its potential. With this centre, we are not only developing internal talent, but also contributing to the future of young people in a highly competitive and technological labour market".

"We are proud to launch an initiative that will boost the development of local talent, as well as facilitate the professional experience of both university and vocational training students," says Alejandro Torrecilla, general manager of Dekra Testing and Certification.

The origin of the company

Dekra was founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. Today, with a much broader scope, it is the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organisation in the testing, inspection and certification sector. In 2023, the German-based company generated revenues of 4.1 billion euros. The company currently employs around 49,000 people who provide qualified, independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents.