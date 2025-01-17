Malaga's regional hospital performs the most kidney transplants in Spain

Iván Gelibter Friday, 17 January 2025, 14:50 Compartir

Malaga and Andalucía being world leaders in organ transplants is not new news, but 2025 has begun with a historic milestone for the province. The regional hospital of Malaga is the hospital that performs the most kidney transplants in Spain, which demonstrates both the collective effort of donors and the professionalism of all the medical teams.

According to official data from the regional ministry of health, the Malaga hospital carried out 337 transplants last year (almost one a day), which is 20 per cent more than in 2023. Of these, 85 were liver transplants, ten pancreas transplants and 242 kidney transplants.

Andalucía is divided into five sectors for transplants. Donations from Malaga province itself, from Almeria and from Ceuta and Melilla, depend on Malaga. All transplants for the three aforementioned organs are carried out in Malaga.

The data from the regional centre means that the hospital performed almost one kidney transplant a day

For a transplant to take place, there must first be a donation. In this case, the rate is measured as the number of donors per million people. In Europe, this rate is around 20 people per million, while in Spain it is just under 48. Andalucía and Malaga are once again leaders here, as the region is around 51, while the province reached 52 in 2023, making it the leading territory in the entire planet. With the data of the transplant balance released this Thursday, it is expected that this rate has grown again.

Andalucía breaking records

In addition to the historic regional figure, Andalucía continues to break its own record in the number of organ transplants. During 2024, Andalusian hospitals performed 18 per cent more transplants than the previous year, rising from 1,034 in 2023 to a total of 1,222, which is the highest number of transplants performed in one year. In addition, last year also saw 12.24 per cent more donors than in 2023, with 495 organ donors in 2024, compared to 441 in 2023, and 362 tissue donors compared to the previous 281.

"These figures are the result of the collective effort of donors, families and health professionals and once again place Andalucía as a national and international reference in the field of donation and transplants," the regional health minister, Rocío Hernández, said during the press conference held at the Virgen Macarena university hospital in Seville for registering the first organ donor of 2025 in Spain.

The Reina Sofía hospital in Cordoba is the second hospital in the world to perform the most lung transplants

According to the data provided by the regional minister, of the total number of transplants performed, 728 were kidney transplants (13.5 per cent more than in 2023), 297 liver transplants (20 per cent more), 131 lung transplants (64 per cent more), 49 heart transplants (14 per cent more) and 17 pancreas transplants. In 2024, the significant growth in lung transplants is once again noteworthy, with 64 per cent more than last year, when a total of 80 transplants were recorded.

The Reina Sofía hospital in Cordoba has performed 337 (21 per cent more than in 2023), of which 99 have been kidney transplants (one of them children's), 77 liver transplants (ten of them children's), 23 heart transplants (four of them children's), seven pancreas transplants and 131 lung transplants, making it the hospital with the highest number of lung transplants in Spain and the second in the world in 2024.

For its part, the Virgen del Rocío hospital has carried out 282, eight per cent more than in 2023. Of these, 178 were for kidneys (18 of them for children), 78 for livers and 26 for hearts, five of them after cardiac donation by asystole.

The Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada has carried out 140 transplants, 36 per more than in 2023. Of these, 83 were kidney transplants and 57 were liver transplants. Finally, Hospital Puerta del Mar performed a total of 126 kidney transplants, 15 per cent more than the previous year.

Also noteworthy are the 748 corneal transplants and more than 5,500 osteotendinous tissue implants carried out, which have improved the quality of life of these people.