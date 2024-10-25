Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The support posts are already in place for the new transparent security panels on Muelle Uno. Moreno
Work to install new security fence at Malaga&#039;s megayacht marina nears completion
Work to install new security fence at Malaga's megayacht marina nears completion

From next week the new taller panels will be in place on the city's Muelle Uno promenade

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 11:55

The change of image of Malaga city's megayacht marina is already evident as the new, higher security panels go up. The company responsible for the work is finalising the installation of the supports at the end of Muelle Uno near to the lighthouse and from next week the new transparent screens will be in place. This measure is intended to increase the safety of the larger boats, which moor in this area.

Two years after the inauguration of the megayacht marina in the port of Malaga, and after meeting the demands of the boat owners, IGY Malaga Marina is reinforcing the security for the boats in the three main berths of Muelle Uno, in agreement with the port authority and the city hall.

The existing fence, which is 1.4 metres high, was proposed as an intermediate solution to protect the perimeter on a provisional basis, "until a material respectful of the integration of the dock into the urban environment was available". The initial height was reduced due to public criticism.

Now work has been under way since last week to install transparent polycarbonate panels, which according to the IGY Malaga Marina, fulfil the two functions of increasing safety while respecting the visibility of visitors to Muelle Uno, as is currently the case in the nearby Palmeral de las Sorpresas on Muelle Dos.

The new two-metre high panels will only be installed to cover the three main berths on the quay, corresponding to the moorings for megayachts over 100 metres in length, but not on the rest of the promenade.

