Who owns the 270-million-euro megayacht with a helicopter landing pad that is docked in Malaga port?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 16:34

One of the world's most luxurious megayachts has made a return visit to the marina for top-end craft in the Port of Malaga. The 110-metre vessel named Radiant is making another brief stopover this week at the mooring area on Muelle Uno. It will be easy to spot, with a helicopter located on its upper deck.

The megayacht has previously visited the city at the end of March, making this its second visit in four months. At the time, it made headlines as it was forced to moor in the dock attached to the Dique de Levante (ADL), and it was the first occasion on which the IGY marina was completely full to capacity in its short history.

The luxury craft is 110 metres long Salvador Salas

The Radiant is a super luxury yacht which can accommodate up to 20 guests in nine rooms, including a master suite and two VIP suites. Among the highlights of her design are the panoramic windows, with spectacular views of the seascape. A total of 44 people make up the crew.

Whose is it?

The top-end craft is owned by Abdullah al Futtaim, a billionaire businessman and owner of the Dubai-based Al Futtaim Group, which is active in retail, automotive, technology and real estate. The conglomerate has more than 65 companies and employs more than 20,000 people in the Middle East.

An unusual feature is that this vessel is equipped with a powerful water cannon, designed to defend against pirate attacks. It is also equipped with two diesel engines, enabling it to reach a top speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. Radiant has a range of at least 6,000 nautical miles for long-distance sailing.