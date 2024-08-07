Largest jewellery shop in Malaga opens on major city shopping street

Antonio Contreras Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city's iconic Calle Larios continues to welcome new brands. The latest to arrive is Quera, a family-run jeweller's founded in Girona 137 years ago and now occupying prestigious premises on the pedestrianised street.

It is already the largest jeweller's in Malaga, occupying more than 650 square metres selling precious stones and metals and pieces from the most prestigious brands, among other jewellery. Such is the size of its space, split over two floors, that it has windows opening onto three different streets: Marqués de Larios, Dr. Manuel Pérez Bryan and Plaza de las Flores.

The ground floor is reserved for Swiss watches, with several exhibition areas housing various renowned brands. According to the company, these areas, while spacious, also offer intimate and private spaces offering a personalised service to each customer.

International jewellery collections

On the upper floor the pieces created by the Quera family's own atelier are exhibited as well as the different spaces reserved for major Italian jewellery brands and various international jewellery houses.

These two floors are complemented by a watchmaking workshop, where anyone can go to have their watches repaired, regardless of whether they are Quera customers or not.

The Girona-based company states that its facilities preserve the historical legacy of the building in which they are located, although the interior has been refurbished to offer a modern, up-to-date space in order to maintain the spirit of innovation, quality and durability that the brand boasts.

Twenty jobs created

Quera is a family jeweller's founded in Girona in 1887. It currently has physical stores in Girona and Alicante as well as its recent opening on the Costa del Sol. It is also about to open a new store in San Sebastián. In addition to the physical stores, the group is making a strong commitment to online sales and service through its own website quera.es, where users can consult the company's extensive catalogue, with prices reaching more than one hundred thousand euros.

The company is currently run by the fifth and sixth generation of the Quera family, maintaining its family essence and faithful to its roots and this opening has created around twenty jobs in the city between the sales, administration and service departments.

The boutique is now open from ten in the morning to eight in the evening.