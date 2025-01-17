Work begins on extension and refurbishment of animal shelter in Malaga city

SUR Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 11:23 Compartir

Malaga city hall's environment department has begun work on the refurbishment and extension of the municipal animal protection centre (Centro de Protección Animal Municipal, or Cepam).

The project will be carried out in phases to guarantee the welfare of the animals housed in the facilities located in Camino de las Erizas. The contract was awarded to Jocon Infraestructuras with a budget of 592,583.99 euros (IVA sales tax included) and a six-month execution period.

The project, drawn up with the participation of animal protection associations and on the basis of Spain's animal welfare act, envisages the construction of a new building to care for animals that have or are thought to have contagious diseases, with two areas with separate entrances for cats and dogs.

The dog area will have a veterinary room with storage space, refrigerators and sinks, 12 kennels and a bathroom with showers for the medical staff. In the cat area there will be area for the treatment of felines that have recently arrived at the centre and have diseases, as well as spacious cages where the animals can recover, "suitably equipped for the comfort of the animal" according to a city hall statement.

The centre will also have three outdoor spaces for feral or street cats and an area for horses that will include a pergola as well as drinking and feeding troughs. There will also be a new patio with a shed for large animals, among other improvements.