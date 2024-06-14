Malaga's Calle Larios is now ready for a cool summer

Cristina Pinto Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's Calle Larios becomes a refuge from high temperatures every summer thanks to the shade provided by the city hall. A total of 34 awnings now cover more than 300 metres of the iconic street with a design that provides as much shade as possible, while at the same time allowing air to pass through to create a breeze. The awnings are put up every year to coincide with the Corpus Christi procession and the city hall will remove them on 15 September.

The aim is simple, to cool the street during the hot months in a city where temperatures are increasing every year. In 2023, Malaga equalled the all-time record for maximum temperature with 44.2 degrees. City councillor Teresa Porras, pointed out that these awnings "reduce the thermal sensation by up to five degrees".

This installation costs nothing for the people of Malaga: "It is free from its manufacture, installation, maintenance and removal," Porras added. All thanks to the sponsorship agreement with Cerveza San Miguel: "They contribute 80,000 euros every year through this agreement, which is used for activities linked to the Malaga fair and, in addition, they contribute in kind for the manufacture and maintenance of the awnings in Calle Larios and Plaza de la Constitución, to the value of 210,510 euros," the councillor explained.

However, the agreement ends this year: "On 16 May 2019, the sponsorship agreement was signed between Malaga council and Mahou S.A. (Cerveza San Miguel), which will end this year," said Porras, who confirmed that they will be put out to tender for another year and "whoever submits the best bid for them will take it".