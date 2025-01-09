Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish flight to Tenerife diverts to Malaga Airport due to technical problem alert
112 incident

Although emergency fire teams were activated alongside the runway as a precaution, the aircraft landed safely on the Costa del Sol

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 07:52

A passenger flight that departed from Palma de Mallorca to Tenerife at 8.10pm on Wednesday had to divert its course and land at Malaga Airport due to a possible technical incident on board.

As explained on the X social media account of air traffic controllers in Spain (@controladores), the crew of the flight contacted the control centre in Seville, which manages all air traffic in the southern area of the Spanish mainland, to communicate this possible incident.

"The crew informed us that they had an indication of a possible technical problem on board and that they needed to divert to Malaga," the air traffic controllers reported. After carrying out checks, the control tower at Malaga Airport facilitated the approach to runway 31.

Although the emergency fire services were activated at the airport as a precaution, the aircraft was able to land safely. Once the runway was clear, the rest of the scheduled flights continued to operate normally.

