Spanish flight to Tenerife diverts to Malaga Airport due to technical problem alert

A passenger flight that departed from Palma de Mallorca to Tenerife at 8.10pm on Wednesday had to divert its course and land at Malaga Airport due to a possible technical incident on board.

As explained on the X social media account of air traffic controllers in Spain (@controladores), the crew of the flight contacted the control centre in Seville, which manages all air traffic in the southern area of the Spanish mainland, to communicate this possible incident.

"The crew informed us that they had an indication of a possible technical problem on board and that they needed to divert to Malaga," the air traffic controllers reported. After carrying out checks, the control tower at Malaga Airport facilitated the approach to runway 31.

La tripulación del vuelo de Palma a Tenerife, al sur de la península nos comunica que tienen a bordo una indicación de posible problema técnico y que necesitan desviarse a #Málaga. Después de realizar comprobaciones, les posicionamos para aproximación directa a la pista 31,… pic.twitter.com/1fACzm8TL5 — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) January 8, 2025

Although the emergency fire services were activated at the airport as a precaution, the aircraft was able to land safely. Once the runway was clear, the rest of the scheduled flights continued to operate normally.