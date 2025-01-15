Malaga searches for alternative to wax-removal liquid to avoid slip ups during Holy Week processions

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 16:30 Compartir

After years of controversy surrounding the wax-removal liquid that is used to clean the pedestrian streets in Malaga during the Holy Week processions, the city council is still mulling over alternatives that will lower the risk of accidents. Years of discussions over how to replace the product that has been blamed for slips and falls culminated during last year's Holy Tuesday, when Rafael Retana of Cofradía de la Humillación, who carries a senior rank in his brotherhood, slipped and fractured his left wrist during the procession.

Since the incident, the council has been looking for a solution for Easter week 2025 and tests began in Calle Larios this Wednesday 15 January. Employees and managers of the municipal cleaning company Limasam and technicians from AB Laboratorios (the Vitoria-based company that has been supplying the anti-wax liquid since 2017) have been testing the application of a new formula that could avoid the slippery effect caused on the pavement by the current liquid, used to facilitate the cleaning of streets once the day's processions have passed.

The tests were attended by both the councillor responsible for Limasam, Teresa Porras, and members of the Department of Inorganic Chemistry, Crystallography and Mineralogy of the Faculty of Science of the University of Malaga. The latter were invited by the city hall so that, if necessary, they could contribute to making a final decision on how to fix the problem with the slippery surfaces.

AB Laboratorios has been providing the anti-wax product to cleaning companies in other Andalusian towns as well but, in the case of Malaga, its application becomes more complicated due to the polished pavement of the pedestrian streets in the old town. The slippery effect is only experienced in Malaga. The alternative solution will need to ensure that the soles of the participants' feet in the processions maintain sufficient traction with the ground that does not cause any instability or falls. At the same time, it is important to make sure that the product applied is not harmful to the skin, as many Nazarenes and devotees take part in the processions barefoot.

"We are testing the product to find the best possible solution," said Teresa Porras, who was present during some of the tests. They were carried out with the collaboration of professionals from Cemosa, an engineering company, who used a pendulum-type device to measure the roughness of the pavement after the application of the products being tested.