Six million seats up for grabs to boost passenger numbers arriving at Malaga Airport during next six months

Pilar Martínez Malaga

The pull of the Costa del Sol seems unstoppable. Six million seats are on offer to the holiday destination as airlines schedule 23% more flights to Malaga Airport over the next six months than durng the same period last year.

A total of 6,090,689 seats will be available across various airlines to bring travellers to Malaga province between next month, and February next year, according to Turismo Costa del Sol data. The figure is 22.8% more seats than the same period last year.

The data also shows that the current high season will last until November, with airlines maintaining air capacity above 1.2 million seats in September and October, in line with the peak months of the summer. The end of October is expected to be the start of the low season. In November and December, the established schedule is around 900,000 seats per month, followed by 834,000 seats in January, and just over 600,000 in February.

Airlines from the United Kingdom are issuing the most seats, followed by the Spanish market. Data from Turismo Costa del Sol shows that the British market will have up to 1.3 million seats to fly to the Costa del Sol, compared to the 1.1 million projected for connections between Spanish airports. This is followed by Germany, with 429,621 seats, and France, with 367,013. Malaga will be connected to an average of 133 airports around the world between September and February, according to the data.

Airline ranking

The main airlines are strengthening their presence on the coast such as Ryanair, which aims to bring 1.8 million passengers to Malaga Airport until next February, 31.7% more than in the same period of the previous year. Vueling consolidates its position in second place, with 810,556 seats, and easyJet and Norwegian remain the third and fourth-placed airlines carrying the highest number of travellers to the province.