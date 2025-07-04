Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Teresa Porras standing next to the beach's quality label. SUR
Environment

Seven beaches in capital of Costa del Sol recognised with quality and sustainability awards

This year Malaga has also received a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:51

Seven of Malaga city's beaches have been embelished with two distinctive signs certifying their quality and sustainability. Councillor for services, beaches and festivals Teresa Porras announced that "the city has once again renewed important quality certifications such as the 'Q' for tourism quality and the 'S' for sustainability, awarded by the institute for Spanish tourism quality and sustainability (ICTES)".

The awarded beaches are San Andrés, La Caleta, El Palo, El Dedo, La Misericordia, La Malagueta and Pedregalejo. "These recognitions highlight the municipal commitment and strategy for beaches of the highest quality: sustainable, respectful of the environment, inclusive and accessible to all. Proof of this are these awards, which are revalidated every year and which are also added to the seven blue flags awarded by the association for environmental and consumer education (ADEAC)," the city council stated.

This year, Malaga has also received the special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities. In addition, the Ecoplayas badge is present at three beaches: Misericordia, Malagueta and Pedregalejo.

The city council highlighted the efforts behind maintaining Malaga's beaches: regular audits, staff training, investment in infrastructure, awareness-raising and improvement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience
  2. 2 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  3. 3 Cave foundation confirms suspension of one of the oldest festivals on the Costa del Sol and in Spain
  4. 4 Torremolinos launches major summer campaign against illegal street vendors
  5. 5 Arrozante Marbella reopens its doors and kicks off the summer with new features
  6. 6 Clinica Premium Marbella Launches New 24/7 Emergency Department %u2013 Open 365 Days a Year
  7. 7 New case of measles confirmed in six-month-old child on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Mijas boosts its Local Police budget by more than 200% compared to five years ago
  9. 9 International media celebrate the arrival of summer on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Seven beaches in capital of Costa del Sol recognised with quality and sustainability awards

Seven beaches in capital of Costa del Sol recognised with quality and sustainability awards