Seven beaches in capital of Costa del Sol recognised with quality and sustainability awards

Seven of Malaga city's beaches have been embelished with two distinctive signs certifying their quality and sustainability. Councillor for services, beaches and festivals Teresa Porras announced that "the city has once again renewed important quality certifications such as the 'Q' for tourism quality and the 'S' for sustainability, awarded by the institute for Spanish tourism quality and sustainability (ICTES)".

The awarded beaches are San Andrés, La Caleta, El Palo, El Dedo, La Misericordia, La Malagueta and Pedregalejo. "These recognitions highlight the municipal commitment and strategy for beaches of the highest quality: sustainable, respectful of the environment, inclusive and accessible to all. Proof of this are these awards, which are revalidated every year and which are also added to the seven blue flags awarded by the association for environmental and consumer education (ADEAC)," the city council stated.

This year, Malaga has also received the special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities. In addition, the Ecoplayas badge is present at three beaches: Misericordia, Malagueta and Pedregalejo.

The city council highlighted the efforts behind maintaining Malaga's beaches: regular audits, staff training, investment in infrastructure, awareness-raising and improvement.