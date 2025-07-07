Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The hole in the ceiling of the church, through which the burglar entered. SUR
Crime

Break-in at English Cemetery in Malaga: thief flees with alms and church donations

Members of St George's parish discovered a hole in the ceiling through which the burglar gained access to the interior of the church

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 7 July 2025, 11:33

National Police officers are investigating a heartless break-in at the church of St George, located in the English Cemetery in Malaga. Apparently, the thief - or thieves - gained access to the church through the roof, where a hole was found on Wednesday, 2 July. Church members, who discovered that the thieves had fled with alms and donations for the Santo Domingo soup kitchen, believe that the burglary happened between 8pm on Sunday, 29 June, and 10am on Tuesday, 1 June.

The church is closed on Mondays. On Tuesday, they noticed that a painting had fallen, without giving it much more thought. However, upon inspecting the premises on Wednesday, they saw that the parish office had been ransacked and that the Sunday donations were missing. In addition, the wooden box with the money for the soup kitchen had been stolen.

Upon finding the hole, through which the thieves must have entered, the parish filed a complaint with the National Police. Although forensic officers were sent to the scene, it is believed that the thieves must have worn gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints. One of the workers found a bag on the roof of the church, which has already been handed over to the police.

