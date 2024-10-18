Rising sea levels, sand barriers and drought: dozens of fish trapped again at the mouth of the Guadalhorce river

Chus Heredia Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

"Since Monday, the Environment Department has been working in the area to open the mouth of the Guadalhorce so that the fish can get out freely. This is something that normally happens when it rains: the sea level rises, flows into the river and brings fish along with it. After the rain, a pool forms and that is where the team are working with machinery, provided by the Department of Agriculture and Water and with environmental agents. They have been working on-site since Monday and will continue their efforts through Wednesday to further open the mouth and collect trapped fish," the Junta de Andalucía's delegate for Sustainability and the Environment told SUR. The technicians from the regional agency are working diligently to ensure a clear passage from the river to the sea. Dozens of fish have become trapped in the area this week.

It is a vicious circle involving drought, tidal dynamics, decreased oxygen levels in the water and the physical barrier formed by sediment buildup at the river's mouth. This phenomenon occurs in numerous river mouths along the Mediterranean, including the Guadiaro, right on the border with Cadiz, for example.

Background

The situation is concerning and requires urgent action as the dead fish are also deteriorating water quality. Technicians are optimistic that the issue will be resolved by the end of the week. It will have taken 48 hours of work between Sacaba beach and the Guadalhorce.

The last notable incident occurred over the weekend of 21 Janurary of this year, when environmental authorities reported 350 dead fish. The cause, which is the same, is a recurring issue.

In these cases, studies are always conducted to explore the possibility of other causes, even if the explanation seems obvious from the start.

The usual procedure is carried out by the public company Tragsa, which collects the dead animals while using mechanical means to open an outlet channel to the sea.