Public appeal to help find 73-year-old woman who has gone missing in Malaga

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 07:31

A report of the disappearance of a 73-year-old woman, who went missing on Sunday in Malaga city, has led to a search being activated to try and locate her. According to Spain's national centre for missing persons (CNDES), part of the Ministry of the Interior, the woman's name is María and she is about 1.60 metres tall, with short grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the National Police on 091, the 112 Andalucía emergency line or the Guardia Civil on 062.

Similarly, the SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has the numbers 649 952 957 and 644 712 806 in case anyone has any information that could help locate the septuagenarian woman.