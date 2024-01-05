Policeman and nurse help save life of four-year-old who choked on sweet at Three Kings parade in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 5 January 2024, 12:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A police officer and a nurse have helped save the life of a four-year-old girl, Maria, who choked on a sweet during the Puerto de la Torre parade in Malaga city on Wednesday.

The Local Police officer was on patrol when he was approached by a man with a little girl in his arms about 6pm on Avenida Lope de Rueda. The little girl was unresponsive, so the policeman performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her. It caused the child to cough up a piece of sweet, however she was still unresponsive.

A nurse from the nearby crowd then appeared who performed another manoeuvre and helped extract a second piece of sweet from the girl's mouth. The youngster then started to respond and was taken to hospital for observation.

Destiny

Guillermo Pulet had taken his two children to the Puerto de la Torre parade on Wednesday (his wife could not accompany them because she was at a relative's funeral) and the incident happened as they were walking home. Speaking after the event the father told how he had warned his daughter to be careful about sucking on the sweets. He tried to do the Heimlich manoeuvre but Maria remained unresponsive. Then, I saw a Local Police officer in the distance and I carried my daughter to him," said the father. By then, the little girl had begun to bleed from her nose and mouth, although Guillermo said she did not lose consciousness.

María's parents, along with Bárbara (left), at the family home SUR

At the same time a nurse, Bárbara Muñoz, a friend of the family who works in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Regional Hospital of Málaga appeared on the scene. "We were planning to go to Torremolinos and, since my children are very young, I didn't know how to explain to them that they couldn't see the kings twice." In the end, her friends convinced her to go to Puerto de la Torre. "Destiny wanted me to be there that afternoon," she admitted.

Yesterday, fully recovered from her scare, little Maria gave a bouquet of flowers to Barbara while she, in a shy voice, hugged her and said: "Thank you for removing the sweet from me.