Cheap tickets for Ouigo's high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid go fast, this is what they will cost

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 16:09

It was one of the most awaited announcements, especially for those who have to travel frequently between Malaga and Madrid. The French company Ouigo has announced the start of its high-speed operations, which will begin on Thursday 16 January 2025.

The company is offering low-cost fares, starting from nine euros per journey from between the capital of the Costa del Sol and Atocha railway station in the Spanish capital. Specifically, according to a search conducted by SUR on its website at 11am on Thursday, tickets were being sold at 15 euros, while on Friday they cost 19 euros, and 15 euros on Saturday and Sunday. The first tickets priced at nine euros are available for the 21 and 22 of January.

Furthermore, as a launch promotion, Ouigo is offering customers who purchase a ticket up until Monday 16 December a 30 per cent discount on their next purchase. The promotion applies to travel from the inauguration day until 6 April.

Timetable

Initially, two frequencies are offered in each direction: from Madrid trains will depart at 7.19am (arrival at 10.17am), and at 3.23pm (arrival at 6.11pm). Meanwhile, from Malaga the trains will depart at 11.15am (arrival in Madrid at 2.10pm), and at 7.50pm (arrival at 10.53pm). A maximum of 14,000 seats per week will be put on the market.

However, the company stressed its interest in operating to Malaga and the Costa del Sol, hence its intention to increase the service, at least to three daily departures in each direction in the short term. Currently, the French company has been awarded a maximum of five return journeys per day on the southern corridor (comprising Malaga and Seville), but it is feasible to ask rail infrastructure company Adif for an increase in capacity if needed.

Duplex trains with 509 seats on two levels

The low prices offered by this operator are mainly possible thanks to the use of Alstom Euroduplex trains, which are high-capacity trains with 509 seats on two levels (with an average occupancy rate of around 90 per cent). During peak travel periods, such as Christmas, Easter, and the height of summer, the operator will be able to provide double-composition trains, potentially offering up to 1,018 seats per departure.

On the other hand, for this operation to be possible, a final approval is still needed, which will take some months, so for the moment, it will not be possible for next Easter. The double trains could, however, be in service by next summer.

Ouigo is the 'low cost' brand of the French state-owned company SNCF. Since its launch, it will be the second private operator on the Malaga-Madrid line, after Iryo, which arrived in March 2023. However, most of the frequencies on the high-speed rail connection between María Zambrano and Atocha are still in the hands of Renfe, which operates the traditional AVE service and its lower-cost Avlo brand.