A distinctive double-decker train unit of the French high-speed operator Ouigo. SUR
Rush to buy high-speed train tickets for new Ouigo service between Malaga and Madrid for as little as 9 euros
The French operator will launch the new low-cost service between the Spanish capital and the Costa del Sol on 16 January next year

Europa Press

Madrid

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 11:42

Ouigo's website is experiencing access problems this morning, due to the high volume of traffic it is receiving to book tickets for its new high-speed service between Madrid and Andalucía, where it will start operating from 16 January next year.

The French company has therefore delayed its initial plan to reach Seville, Cordoba and Malaga before Christmas, although it will compensate passengers who buy a ticket to one of these three cities with a 30% discount on their next trip.

The low-cost operator had hoped to be able to enter Andalusia, the only rail corridor in Spain it had not yet entered, but the first tickets currently available on its website and app are for travel from 16 January until 5 April.

This high-speed route is already operated by Renfe, through its AVE and Avlo services, as well as Iryo. According to Trainline, where you can also buy Ouigo tickets, prices have fallen by 24% on the Madrid-Seville and 18% on the Madrid-Malaga route since 2023, when competition entered this route.

Liberalisation boosted the number of passengers travelling to Malaga by 130% and to Seville by 80%. For its part, Cordoba benefits from both routes as it is an intermediate stop on the high-speed rail connections in the southern rail corridor. In the last year alone, passengers on the Madrid-Cordoba route have increased by 48%, while ticket prices have fallen by 7%.

