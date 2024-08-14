Official weather station at Costa del Sol airport records highest temperature in whole of Spain

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 20:06 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The current episode of hot 'terral' wind in Malaga, which will come to an end today, will do so with temperatures that are not particularly high, compared to other recent incidences. The paradox is that, without it being extremely hot, the province remains for the second consecutive day as the hottest place in Spain.

Many weather stations in the province, particularly along the Costa del Sol, topped the ranking of temperatures at a national level. Starting with the airport, which registered the highest temperature in the whole of the country, with 37.5C degrees at 3.40pm, next came Torremolinos (37.4 degrees); the headquarters of the state weather agency (Aemet), in the city's Teatinos district (37.4); and the port (36.8).

There were also high values registered in Estepona, Coín and Vélez-Málaga, with around 35-36C. Outside Malaga province, Andújar (Jaén); Totana (Murcia) and San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria), all had similar figures to those mentioned above.

The strange thing is that Malaga has set the national maximum with temperatures that are actually lower than those usually found in places such as the usual Andalusian summer hotspots of Cordoba or Seville. This is due to the fact that the warm west wind coincided with the passage of a 'Dana' weather system, with wind and high cloud cover, which kept the rest of the country at low values, even with heavy rain and storms in the north of the mainland and Balearic Islands.

"A few drops of rain"

The hot 'terral' wind is expected to turn back to easterly by nightfall today. For this reason, on Thursday morning (15 August) "a few drops of rain" could fall (Aemet gives a 25% probability) in Malaga province. In any case, it will be nothing like what is expected in the neighbouring province of Almeria, which could get up to 20mm.

Another indicator is the temperature of the sea, which yesterday reached 25.6 degrees at the measuring buoy in Malaga port, which has already dropped one degree since yesterday (26.8), after reaching 27C on 10 August. By Thursday it is expected to have dropped to about 22 degrees.