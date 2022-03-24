Air Nostrum will connect Malaga with León this summer Iberia's franchised airline for regional flights will operate the route every Monday from 22 July to 4 September

The Spanish airline Air Nostrum, an Iberia franchisee, has announced that this summer it will link the Costa del Sol with the city León, in northwest Spain. The company has included Malaga airport in its high season schedule in which it has put up for sale the 368 flights that make up León's summer operations.

The routes are scheduled from 1 June to 29 October and will connect the La Virgen del Camino airport with six national destinations: Barcelona, Mallorca, Ibiza, Mahón, Malaga and Las Palmas. In the case of the connection with the Costa del Sol, the airline has planned a flight on Mondays from 22 July to 4 September with a total of twelve connections.

Air Nostrum has pointed out that the increase in flights on its regional network is 16 per cent, compared to the same period in 2021. In addition, it explained that the scheduled operations this year means exceeding the number of flights, pre-pandemic, in 2019.

The company offers some 74,779 flights and carries more than 4,724,500 passengers annually.