Norwegian to link Malaga Airport with 13 Scandinavian destinations and offer 240,000 seats this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 13:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga Airport will be linked to 13 Nordic destinations this low season after the Norwegian airline announced it would offer 240,000 seats to fly between Scandinavia and the Costa del Sol during the upcoming cooler months.

The fifth airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport has already set out its operations for the coming eason, which will start with the usual time change on the last weekend in October.

Norwegian will offer 240,000 seats to fly between the Costa del Sol and the Nordic countries, with direct flights from Malaga Airport to Aalborg, Billund, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Munich, Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Sandefjord, Stockholm-Arlanda, Gothenburg and Stockholm-Skavsta.

Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said: "Continued growth in Spain is always good news for Norwegian. Our passengers are showing increasing interest in destinations that start or end their journey in this country. We want to keep up with this growing interest, and for this reason we have decided to increase capacity on these routes by 20%, while we have made available to our passengers a total of ten new connections in this market".

The company said it will offer 58 routes to or from Spanish airports this winter, which means the creation of ten new routes for the country compared to last year. Among the most popular routes Norwegian will make available to its passengers this winter are links to and from the airports of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Alicante, Malaga and Barcelona. "The routes connecting these airports with the most interesting Nordic destinations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland will once again stand out for their huge popularity among passengers, it pointed out.

Karlsen also pointed out that Norwegian continues its strong commitment to growth in the Spanish market after a summer season in which the airline set a record number of passengers in the month of July. "We hope that this commitment to Spain will once again become a great success for us," he added.

Norwegian handled more than 862,000 passengers at Malaga Airport last year, a record that allowed it to climb two places in the ranking of airlines with the highest passenger volume. It is the largest Norwegian airline with some 4,700 employees, which operates an extensive network of routes on which it transported more than 20 million passengers in 2023.