Youth arrested for stealing from Malaga hotel rooms by scaling the façades of buildings

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 18:27

Police have arrested a 17-year-old youth accused of stealing from several hotel rooms in Malaga city.

The minor was caught after sneaking into the community swimming pool area of a residential development in the Monte Sancha district of Malaga city, which he accessed by jumping over a fence. When homeowners found out he did not live there, they asked him to leave the premises, but he refused and lay down to sunbathe, leaning on a rucksack which turned out to contain stolen goods.

Police were called, who searched him and found numerous objects and documentation that were not his. They then discovered he was the alleged culprit who had been stealing from hotel rooms in the area after scaling the façades of buildings.

While the officers were identifying the suspect, the manager of a hotel in the eastern area of Malaga city turned up at the scene and explained to police that three rooms in his establishment had just been burgled in the early hours of that morning on Sunday 18 August. The same modus operandi was used in all of them where the thief would climb up the fence and gain access to the hotel via balconies - he would then steal any valuables he found in the rooms.

A guest in one of these rooms was suddenly woken up by the noise and caught the thief in the act before he fled the scene. Officers summoned the witness to the incident who recognised the footwear the suspect was wearing which had just been stolen from the victim's hotel room.

Officers also interviewed the managers of another hotel in the same area, who told them at least one room had also been burgled and that, as in the previous case, the guest woke up and spotted the intruder. The physical description matched that of the suspect. Police officers found him in possession of several mobile phones, wallets, a handbag and some slippers.