Meliá announces opening date for former footballer Gerard Piqué's new luxury hotel in Malaga

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 12:25 Compartir

The Meliá ME luxury brand has announced the opening date for former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué's new luxury hotel in Malaga - 10 October. The five-star establishment, which is already being promoted on the company's website, will sport the brand's avant-garde design. Meliá CEO Gabriel Escarrer considers that the new hotel "will be a benchmark of luxury, modernity and prosperity on the Costa del Sol".

The hotel, located on the former site of the Andalucía cinema, in the heart of Calle Victoria and right next to the Plaza de la Merced, offers views of the sea and the Alcazaba monument. It will be the fifth five-star hotel in the city but the first for Meliá's brand in Malaga. "It combines architecture, design, art and gastronomy to provide guests with an authentic experience connected to the essence of the destination," the company stated.

This is the brand's second hotel on the Costa del Sol, after the recent opening of ME Marbella with an investment of 20 million euros.

The establishment, promoted by an investment group behind which is the former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, is located in a building with a ground floor and mezzanine, five more floors and a penthouse, with a height of more than 35 metres. The hotel will have 105 double rooms, plus eight suites and 15 junior suites. Escarrer believes that this new establishment will serve to respond to "to the demand of the new experiential luxury traveller".

128 rooms will be available in the hotel, including eight suites and 15 junior suites

The company's website promotes ME hotels as "a place where art, culture, gastronomy and music merge with the spirit of the south", inviting you to "connect with your most creative side to the vibrant rhythm of the city". "A five-star hotel in the heart of Malaga, surrounded by the architectural legacy and major museums," reads the description. It also highlights that the "rooftop, with infinity pool and stunning panoramic views of the Costa del Sol, will captivate you. It is the ideal setting to enjoy spectacular views of the city". The establishment merges the "modern" with "Europe's most innovative scene".

The new ME by Meliá also has a conference centre, a la carte restaurant, a café and a gym. The penthouse will be home to a large heated outdoor infinity pool with solarium, bar and a restaurant that aspires to become the best rooftop in the city of Malaga.

Prices range from 617 euros per night (693 with breakfast included) to 2,327 euros for the 'Ultimate ME + Panoramic Suite' package. The 'Extra ME + Junior Suite', which offers a view of the Alcazaba, is available at 978 euros per night.