Meliá's avant-garde luxury brand opens new five-star hotel on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 17:11

Meliá's cutting-edge luxury offer arrives on the Costa del Sol with the opening of the ME Marbella hotel, following a 20-million-euro investment. Located in Puerto Banús, the new hotel has 200 rooms, including 24 exclusive suites.

Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, has celebrated the merging of the company's "most avant-garde brand" with "one of the most iconic destinations in the Mediterranean".

"Marbella is undoubtedly one of the great jewels of luxury in Spain and for ME by Meliá it is a strategic milestone to land in an area that represents contemporary luxury, social energy and connection with the local culture like few others," he said.

According to the company, ME Marbella is "the new epicentre of contemporary luxury on the Costa del Sol", highlighting a privileged location.

Architects Adriana and Álvaro Sans (Estudio ASAH) are behind the building's design, which, they say, "is conceived to pay homage to the purest Mediterranean architecture, reinterpreted through a transgressive look. Organic forms, refined lines, natural textures and a palette that evokes the ochres of the mountains, the white of the lime and the blues of the sea and turns each space into a sensorial experience".

The exterior was created as an oasis for leisure and dining amidst lush vegetation. The architecture of the space offers an "immersive experience that invites you to enjoy, fusing nature, design and lifestyle in the same environment". The company has highlighted the focus it has put on the gastronomy offer. Complementing the cuisine, there will be art installations, music sessions and cultural events, with the aim of making the hotel a meeting point for creators, hedonists and free-spirited holidaymakers.

ME Marbella also features a beach club - the iconic Oasis, which "has become the new social epicentre of the Costa del Sol". Food is provided by Pont Hospitality - a benchmark in lifestyle restaurants. The hotel has three restaurant spaces: the Terraza del Med, which pays tribute to the Mediterranean with "honest, local cuisine"; Solana, which "lights the ember to reinterpret the tradition of the south with fresh ingredients, live fire and a warm, contemporary aesthetic that turns every meal into a social celebration"; and Barlume, which offers a sophisticated but casual experience, from the aperitif to the late dinner. "Its gastronomic proposal combines creative cocktails and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, with top quality ingredients and a marked coastal accent," the company states.

The employees will be dressed in Lacoste - the result of a collaboration with the French brand. They will offer guests a range of experiences from a beauty ritual inspired by the properties of extra virgin olive oil to a creative connection with handcrafted ceramics in the workshop of renowned artist Ana Ortiz.