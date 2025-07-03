McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Malaga kicks off summer with three new stores

Juan Soto Malaga Thursday, 3 July 2025, 21:11 Compartir

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on the outskirts of Malaga city has added three new stores to its summer offer. The luxury brand outlet located next to Plaza Mayor has just announced the debut of Sita Murt, Santo Cielo and Timberland - three brands aimed at different customer profiles.

The first to open is Sita Murt - a Spanish women's fashion brand that stands out for its contemporary style and Mediterranean roots. Originally from Barcelona, this is the brand's first store in the region. The company offers "garments for dynamic women with a sensitivity for design". The new shop is located between Lola Casademunt and Birkenstock.

Another one that has just opened is Santo Cielo - a haute patisserie with an artisan bakery and speciality coffee that offers a selection of sweet and savoury products "that play with the celestial imaginary, reinterpreting it with quality and personality". It is located in a stall on the corner of Gant and its specialities include Tentaciones de Ángel, Los Santos (savoury) and Las Santas (sweet).

Sita Murt and Santo Cielo have already opened, while Timberland will open in the coming weeks

Timberland - a lifestyle brand inspired by the spirit of adventure, craftsmanship and innovation - is yet to open its shop in the complex. Since its founding in 1973, it has become synonymous with classic, all-weather style, with a presence on city streets, festivals and mountain landscapes alike.

With these three openings, McArthurGlen Malaga will once again fill the 91 outlets spread over its more than 17,000-square-metre outdoor space. Centre manager Javier Mendizábal said: "We are very happy with the arrival of these new brands at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga because we believe that they will please both our established customers and every potential customer who has not yet visited us."

"Our aim is to continue promoting and increasing the range of premium, lifestyle and local brands, at competitive prices, without having to leave the capital of the Costa del Sol," he added.