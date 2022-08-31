Mayor of Malaga to be awarded an honorary OBE for his support of the British community and relations with UK Francisco de la Torre will be presented with the award by the British Ambassador to Spain at Malaga City Hall on Monday 5 September, according to a statement from the council

Malaga city hall has announced that the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, is to be awarded an honorary OBE for services to bilateral relations with the British community and between Malaga city and the United Kingdom.

The award is to be presented by the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, in the Hall of Mirrors at City Hall on Monday 5 September, a statement on the council's Twitter account and website has said.

According to the statement, De la Torre's honorary OBE is for his support for the economic and social development of Malaga city and its residents, the business sector and tourists during his time as mayor, and also for his work to promote British tourism in Malaga. He is described as being a great support for the British community in cultural, economic and social terms.