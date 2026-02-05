Marbella starts 2026 with the lowest unemployment figures for January since 2007 According to town hall data, the Costa del Sol town closed the month of January with 7,221 unemployed people, just 57 more than in December

Emma Pérez-Romera Marbella Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:10

Marbella has begun 2026 by recording the lowest unemployment figure for the month of January since 2007.

This result reinforces the positive trend the municipality has maintained in recent months, according to Alejandro Freijo, head of the town hall’s employment department.

Freijo said that, although January usually brings an increase in unemployment following the Christmas period, “the rise has been very moderate compared with other years, which clearly demonstrates an improvement in the dynamics of the local labour market”.

According to the data provided, the municipality closed the month of January with 7,221 unemployed people, just 57 more than in December. “A trend that is even more significant when looking at the year-on-year balance, as Marbella currently has 946 fewer unemployed people than a year ago, representing a reduction of 11.58 per cent compared with January 2025,” he explained.

As for recruitment, 3,107 contracts were signed during the past month, 243 fewer than in the same period last year, a figure which, in Freijo’s oppinion, “fits within a context of greater stability and adjustment in the labour market”.

The councillor stressed that these indicators “reflect a progressive reduction in unemployment and a sustained improvement in employment even in months that are traditionally challenging”, while adding that Marbella “is moving towards a more solid and balanced labour model”.

He also pointed out the role of the local business community and the impact of municipal policies, noting that “these figures demonstrate the commitment of companies and the effect of the measures promoted by the town hall to encourage quality employment and training”.