Man's body found with serious head injuries in Malaga city centre

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's National Police force is investigating after a man's body was found with serious head injuries in Malaga city centre on the evening of Wednesday 27 September.

Officers were alerted to the corpse in the riverbed of the Guadalmedina river and were seen combing the area for clues.

One theory is that he fell to his death, but authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy that will be performed at the city's Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) to know more.