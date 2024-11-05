Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Announcement of the upcoming opening of Mango in the shopping centre. SUR
Spanish fashion giant Mango set to open another store aimed at teenagers in Malaga city
Spanish fashion giant Mango set to open another store aimed at teenagers in Malaga city

The Teen line's expansion plan for this year involves 15 openings in Spain as well as making the leap abroad, with an opening in London as well as another in Andorra

Isabel Méndez

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 10:46

Fashion giant Mango is preparing to open a brand new store aimed at a very specific market in Malaga. At the end of November, the Spanish fashion brand will open another retail space in the city centre, but this one will be targeted at young people. It will be a new outlet of its Mango Teen line, and will be located in the Larios Centro shopping centre.

It will be on the first floor, where Gato Preto was located until a few months ago. With this opening, there will now be two Mango Teen shops in Malaga after the opening in April of another store in the city centre, on Calle Nueva.

This launch is part of Mango Teen's expansion plan for this year, which will involve 15 openings in Spain and also take the leap abroad, with an opening in London, as well as another in Andorra.

Three years after its launch, Mango's teenage line foresees exponential growth, closing the year with 25 shops, almost double that of 2023, according to the company. Mango Teen was born in 2021 with the aim of satisfying the fashion needs of adolescents. It has a wide variety of garments for both everyday wear and for more formal events, together with footwear and accessories.

