Malaga head waiter voted best in Spain

Malaga continues to demonstrate to the rest of Spain the top quality of both its gastronomy and the service provided by its professionals. This has been demonstrated during Madrid Fusión, the international gastronomy meeting where the best professionals in the sector are recognised.

Andrea Martín, who is originally from Granada but has adopted Malaga as her home where she works at Tragatá Málaga restaurant, has won the award for best head waiter in Spain. This was the third award to come to the province on Wednesday 29 January, as Boho Club was distinguished for offering the best hotel breakfast.

Martín received the Sala Revelación award, whose objective is to recognise and make visible the work carried out by young professionals who stand out in the best restaurants in Spain. After receiving the award, Martín said she was "excited and surprised" and thanked the rest of her team.

Martín has a degree in Tourism and took over the reins of her family's restaurant in Granada at the age of 21. After training as a restaurant manager at the Hurtado de Mendoza public catering school and working at Aponiente and Bardal, she now heads Tragatá Málaga, the more informal restaurant owned by chef Benito Gómez, who also runs a more prestigious restaurant in Ronda. Another local finalist was Pilar Navajas from La Milla.