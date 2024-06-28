Malaga in the 'Top 10' most sought-after destinations for Spanish tourists

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

July starts after the weekend and Spaniards are planning their holidays. Among their chosen destinations, the city of Malaga ranks in the 'Top 10' of the most sought-after places for the much-anticipated summer break.

A ranking by Jetcost, a price comparison search engine for flights, hotels, and car rentals, indicates that the capital of the Costa del Sol is the sixth most popular destination for national travellers this July, behind only Madrid, Benidorm, Alicante, Ibiza and Cadiz.

In addition, among the top 20 most sought-after destinations for Spaniards next month are Torremolinos (14th place) and Benalmádena (18th). In the top 40 ranking, Fuengirola comes in at number 26.

Ignazio Ciarmoli, Marketing Director of Jetcost, said, "Spaniards are really looking forward to their holidays, as shown by the fact that searches for accommodation in July 2024 increased by 10% compared to the same month last year, which was already a record." He also added that in view of this report "it seems that we still want destinations with sand, sun and sea, with 70% of Spanish tourists looking for beach destinations as opposed to inland locations."

Ciarmoli highlighted the pull of Andalucía and pointed out that the region "is one of the most sought-after in the country with 13 holiday destinations among the top 40. Jetcost encourages all Spaniards to enjoy these well-deserved holidays". He specified that in addition to Cadiz and Malaga, Torremolinos, Roquetas de Mar, Conil de la Frontera, Benalmádena, El Puerto de Santa María, Mojácar, Seville, Fuengirola, Granada, Almeria and Huelva all earn places in the ranking.