Hundreds of runners and walkers set to take part in annual press freedom event in Malaga for charity

Hundreds of runners and walkers are again set to take part in the annual Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga's event to further the cause of press freedom on Sunday 27 October.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the AVOI children's oncology volunteers association, with well-known oncologist Emilio Alba the patron of this popular event.

The seven-kilometre run will start at 9.30am and runners will pass through the most central and iconic streets of Malaga city in a bid to demand free and quality journalism. Similar to the past two years, there will also be a two-kilometre press solidarity walk.

This was announced by Diputacíon's vice-president Cristóbal Ortega, together with the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga president Elena Blanco as well as councillor Borja Vivas; Unicaja foundation head of sports and leisure Manuel Dorado and AVOI president Juan Carmona.

Ortega said: "the way we consume information has changed at a dizzying pace in recent years, in which social media is a double-edged sword, to which must be added the pernicious use of Artificial Intelligence tools".

"That is why the work of media professionals, journalists, photojournalists, who have the power, the tools and the knowledge to select and interpret reality and put a stop to fake news, is so important," he added.

Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga president Elena Blanco pointed out the need for a democratic society with "free and independent" media. "It seems that we are becoming more and more aware of this need, because every year more and more people gather around this event. The celebration of this day is necessary until we overcome the many existing threats to freedom of the press and freedom of expression. This will be the case until the independence of journalists in the exercise of their work is guaranteed, in order to safeguard the right of citizens to truthful information as enshrined in the Constitution," she said.

"Halt the advance of disinformation"

"It is essential and urgent to halt the advance of disinformation and to strengthen journalism based on ethical codes, governed by the principle of truthfulness. Controlling information is a way of disinformation," Blanco added.

Malaga's councillor for sports, Borja Vivas, pointed out the capacity of the press race to combine sport and solidarity and the importance of vindicating press freedom. "In previous years we have demanded this freedom in other countries, this year we are putting the accent on Spain, where it seems that they want to put a stop to it," he said.

Vivas said he hoped the event "will continue to grow as it has done so far" and called for participation on 27 October; "an opportunity for people to enjoy our city".

Meanwhile, Dorado pointed out Unicaja foundation's commitment to events that combine, like this one, healthy lifestyle habits and solidarity "this year with the AVOI Foundation with which we have a close relationship and strategic projects".

"Once again this year, the Unicaja foundation is committed to sport as an element of social inclusion, values and equality. We hope that this seventh year will be a success in terms of participation and that it will be a great day in favour of press freedom and social solidarity," he added.

The presentation was also attended by Juan Carmona, president of AVOI, who thanked the press association and its sponsoring organisations. He pointed out that the main function of the foundation is to help children with cancer in the Maternity Hospital of Malaga with activities inside and outside the complex and hoped that "a lot of people will join the race and we can increase these activities".

Registration

The press race is supported by numerous media outlets in Malaga, which will once again join forces to demand an independent press, and by Malaga companies such as Giants, Oxo Museo del Videojuego, Trops, Gross Dentistas and La Vida Camper, among others.

Deporinter will again be the technical organiser with Idígoras and Pachi responsible for the graphics of the race, reflected on the official T-shirt that will be given to the first thousand registered participants. This year's T-shirt will be orange.

This year will once again count on the collaboration of volunteers from the Fundación Héroes, Emasa, and the Picasso, Thyssen, Casa Natal, Ruso and Pompidou museums, with tickets to be raffled on social media among the runners, among other gifts. It will also be broadcast live on Canal Malaga.

The event, for which registration is now open, is sponsored by the provincial council, Malaga city council, El Corte Inglés, Unicaja Foundation and Quirónsalud Malaga Hospital. New this year are Metro Malaga, Bidafarma and the Malaga booksellers' association, which will be giving away books to children who take part in the solidarity walk.

Registration deadline and bib collection

The registration period is open from 10 September to 25 October, both inclusive, through carreradelaprensa.com and dorsalchip.es with a reduced price (six euros) for those who sign up before 13 October. All runners aged 16 and over can register for the press race in two categories: 'absolute' and 'journalist'. In the solidarity walk, all ages are allowed; children under five years of age do not pay and the rest must pay six euros.

Bib numbers, together with the runner's bag with the official T-shirt and gifts from the collaborating companies can be collected on 25 and 26 October at the sports department of El Corte Inglés in Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga, from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

The press race is a sustainable event. Once again this year it joins the municipal environmental awareness campaign which in Spanish reads, Malaga, cómo te quiero!? (Malaga, how much I love you!?) - The campaign promotes the recycling of waste and responsible use of urban public spaces.