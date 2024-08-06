Malaga residents will spend an average of 76 euros at the fair, according to the consumers' union 85.4% of Malaga residents -according to their figures- prefer to go to Real Cortijo de Torres

The Malaga fair is one of our most important festivities, and as in previous years, it is expected to be very well received both by locals and tourists. The expected outlay? The consumers' union (UCE) has made calculations: this year it is estimated that each visitor will spend an average of 76 euros, which represents an increase of 13.15 per cent compared to the previous year.

Most of the consumption preferences will be for food and drink within the areas stipulated for this festivity, followed by the children's attractions. "The prices continue to rise year after year at the Malaga fair, which is a source of great dissatisfaction among those who attend it. Even so, it will not be a deterrent to attend this traditional festival so awaited by all," the UCE said.

By areas, the union considers that "the decline in popularity of the daytime fair in the central area is becoming more and more noticeable every year". According to its figures, 85.4 per cent of the people of Malaga prefer to go to the Real Cortijo de Torres, although the fair in the centre is still well rated.

The preferred way for people to get to the venues is by car and bus. "As every year, the number of attendees will be close to one million people, and may even exceed this figure due to the significant increase in participation that is observed each season. This attendance will also include just under 12,000 people from the cruise ships scheduled for that date, which will mean a significant extra economic income for the city," it adds.

As well as being an acclaimed festival, the Malaga fair is also a job opportunity for the most disadvantaged sectors. The most sought-after jobs on this date are those linked to catering, marketing and photography, public relations or sound and light technicians, among others.