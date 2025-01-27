Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Robbie Williams next to the model of the cruise ship he will be 'christening' in Malaga. SUR
An open-air Robbie Williams concert will mark the &#039;christening&#039; of new cruise ship in Malaga port
Entertainment

An open-air Robbie Williams concert will mark the 'christening' of new cruise ship in Malaga port

Aimed primarily at the passengers on board three vessels docked in the city, around 2,000 tickets for the performance by the British pop star will soon be released to the public

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:17

Malaga city's sea port is preparing for the christening of TUI Cruises's new ship Mein Schiff Relax, which will premier on 9 April with an open-air concert by Robbie Williams. The British singer will also be named 'godfather' of the vessel, authorities confirmed during the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid.

The event will primarily be attended by passengers from the three TUI Cruises ships scheduled to coincide at the port of Malaga, as well as by those who secure one of the 2,000 concert tickets that will soon be made available to the general public. Malaga residents and visitors will also get the chance to enjoy this exclusive, "historic for the city and the company" show, said port authority president Carlos Rubio. Rubio made the announcement accompanied by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre; the head of Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado; the president of Puertos del Estado, Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena; and the CEO of TUI Cruises, Wybcke Meier.

Authorities at the presentation of the event to give more details about the cruise ship's christening. Salvador Salas

Tickets will go on sale shortly and the link to access the sales platform will be shared on the official social media profiles of the Port of Malaga and the city council. Meier thanked the port and the destination for welcoming "this event, which is so important for them".

For the first time ever, three of the cruise company's vessels will dock at the same time at the city's Levante quay, with two of them making it their first port of call. The Mein Schiff 5 and the Mein Schiff 7 will join the new ship, which has the capacity to accommodate 3,984 passengers. Mein Schiff Relax is focusing on gastronomy, with fourteen restaurants and 17 bars available for passengers to choose from. The vessel "will take guests on an even more varied culinary journey, through worlds of high-quality delights, such as Fugu, the new Asian concept restaurant, founded by Berlin star chef Tim Raue," stated the German cruise line.

The ship set to be christened in the capital of the Costa del Sol began construction in 2022 and will become the company’s largest cruise ship, measuring 330 metres in length. It will also be the fleet's first vessel powered by LNG. This event will mark the fifth christening of a cruise ship at the port of Malaga, said Carlos Rubio at the Fitur presentation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía
  2. 2 Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible
  3. 3 Two arrested and long list of charges made after police smell cannabis on motorist in Gibraltar
  4. 4 Travel discounts end overnight as government loses key vote in Spain
  5. 5 Marmalade: as British as it is Andalusian
  6. 6 Kika Magalhães: actress in LA and motor vehicle museum heiress in Malaga
  7. 7 Mijas undertook 1,600 actions in 2024 to keep parks and gardens looking in best possible condition
  8. 8 'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'
  9. 9 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  10. 10 Danger, speed cameras

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish An open-air Robbie Williams concert will mark the 'christening' of new cruise ship in Malaga port