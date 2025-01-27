An open-air Robbie Williams concert will mark the 'christening' of new cruise ship in Malaga port

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:17 | Updated 10:53h. Compartir

Malaga city's sea port is preparing for the christening of TUI Cruises's new ship Mein Schiff Relax, which will premier on 9 April with an open-air concert by Robbie Williams. The British singer will also be named 'godfather' of the vessel, authorities confirmed during the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid.

The event will primarily be attended by passengers from the three TUI Cruises ships scheduled to coincide at the port of Malaga, as well as by those who secure one of the 2,000 concert tickets that will soon be made available to the general public. Malaga residents and visitors will also get the chance to enjoy this exclusive, "historic for the city and the company" show, said port authority president Carlos Rubio. Rubio made the announcement accompanied by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre; the head of Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado; the president of Puertos del Estado, Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena; and the CEO of TUI Cruises, Wybcke Meier.

Zoom Authorities at the presentation of the event to give more details about the cruise ship's christening. Salvador Salas

Tickets will go on sale shortly and the link to access the sales platform will be shared on the official social media profiles of the Port of Malaga and the city council. Meier thanked the port and the destination for welcoming "this event, which is so important for them".

For the first time ever, three of the cruise company's vessels will dock at the same time at the city's Levante quay, with two of them making it their first port of call. The Mein Schiff 5 and the Mein Schiff 7 will join the new ship, which has the capacity to accommodate 3,984 passengers. Mein Schiff Relax is focusing on gastronomy, with fourteen restaurants and 17 bars available for passengers to choose from. The vessel "will take guests on an even more varied culinary journey, through worlds of high-quality delights, such as Fugu, the new Asian concept restaurant, founded by Berlin star chef Tim Raue," stated the German cruise line.

The ship set to be christened in the capital of the Costa del Sol began construction in 2022 and will become the company’s largest cruise ship, measuring 330 metres in length. It will also be the fleet's first vessel powered by LNG. This event will mark the fifth christening of a cruise ship at the port of Malaga, said Carlos Rubio at the Fitur presentation.