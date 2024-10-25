Malaga to host 'christening' of luxury cruise ship with Robbie Williams as its 'godfather'

Robbie Williams next to the model of the cruise ship he will be 'christening' in Malaga.

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga port will be the setting for a unique 'christening' of a new luxury cruise ship with a celebrity godfather, the British singer Robbie Williams. The world-renowned entertainer, who will be the ambassador of the new Mein Schiff Relax, will attend the ceremony on 9 April 2025, an event that will involve the participation of two other ships owned by the company, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7.

Williams wrote on social media, "The concept of this boat with all these wonderful places where you can relax and feel good is something very special. I can't wait to celebrate with you all at the launching ceremony."

The cruise ship is currently at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and will enter service in spring 2025. Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, said: "We are looking forward to celebrating this unique and spectacular event together with the crew, our guests and, for the first time, with two other ships in the fleet, along with Robbie Williams, the wellness ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax."

"The two baptism voyages of Mein Schiff Relax begin and end in Palma de Mallorca, travelling via the Spanish port city of Malaga to Tangier and Gibraltar. After the ceremony, the new ship will set course for Barcelona and Valencia, before ending the cruise in Palma de Mallorca," the shipping company explained.

The Mein Schiff 5 starts its cruise in Tenerife, heading to Madeira and Lisbon, before arriving in Malaga on 9 April; while the Mein Schiff 7 starts its cruise in Gran Canaria, docks in Fuerteventura the following day and also calls at Malaga on the date chosen for the event in order to witness this unique experience.

Focus on gastronomy

The new luxury cruise ship can accommodate 3,984 passengers and has a focus on gastronomy, with fourteen restaurants and 17 bars on offer. "Mein Schiff Relax will offer guests an even more varied culinary journey through high-quality worlds of delight, such as Fugu, the new Asian restaurant concept by Berlin star chef Tim Raue," the company said.

In addition, it highlighted the new concept that "responds more intensely to the individual needs of cruise passengers in their cabins and suites to create an incomparable holiday experience". "For the first time, it also offers individual cabins with balconies for solo travellers". Likewise, it promises "first-class entertainment, exciting adventure worlds and an exclusive barrel sauna offering fantastic sea views".