Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 17:50

Malaga city hall is set to review the ban on the opening of bars in the acoustically saturated zones (ZAS) of the city centre and Teatinos. It has put out to tender new studies and measurements for 72,000 euros. The aim is to see if the ban is maintained, if the measures are increased or, on the contrary, relaxed.

At the moment, although it may seem that new bars are opening all the time, 'new' ones are in fact those that already have pre-existing licences or businesses that have moved to new premises in both districts.

At the beginning of 2016 a technical study was contracted and following the conclusions, the city hall agreed on 28 September 2018 to declare certain areas of the centre and Teatinos as acoustically saturated zones (ZAS). The plans came into force in January 2020.

In the dossier, signed by the general director for sustainability, Javier Gutiérrez del Álamo, the new contract is justified after four years and the need to evaluate how these measures have affected noise levels. As a starting point, no options are off the table.

However, the measurements must be taken at the same points as those that led to the current plan and the source must be very well determined. "The number of measurements to be made shall be defined by the size of each street or area, with a minimum of three points per street or area. Measurements shall be taken at all street crossings, as well as a number of measurements between the two street crossings, taking into account that the maximum separation distance between two measurement points shall be 50 metres," the specifications state.

The company awarded the contract must provide the contract with a team of qualified technical personnel, especially in the field of acoustics, which must include at least two people with degrees related to industrial or telecommunications engineering, architecture or environmental sciences and have a proven track record in this field.