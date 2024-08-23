Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga city to up charges for council services to tourist flats
Tourism

Malaga city to up charges for council services to tourist flats

The crackdown on holiday rentals continues in the capital of the Costa del Sol

J. Hinojosa / SUR

Malaga

Friday, 23 August 2024, 17:11

Towns and cities in Andalucía continue to announce measures to toughen up on the rules for people who rent out private homes to tourists via popular websites.

Malaga city council has followed up on its recent decrees to restrict licences. It has announced that owners of property rented to tourists will pay the same IBI community charge for rubbish collections and services as normal owners of homes from next year for the first time.

Earlier this month Malaga said it wanted to cancel the licences of 1,120 holiday properties that did not meet its new rule of having a separate street entrance to other flats in a block.

Last week the mayor of Seville said that he was aiming to cut off the water supply of some 5,000 properties in the city that had not been officially approved.

