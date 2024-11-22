Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A protest last weekend by local residents in the Parque del Oeste. SUR
Malaga city to go ahead with Chinese lantern show despite protests
Malaga

Malaga city to go ahead with Chinese lantern show despite protests

Residents in the area of the Parque del Oeste, where the show will be held, complain that half of the public park will be closed for five months "to the financial benefit of a private company"

P.R.Q. / N.T

MALAGA.

Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:55

Malaga city council's first-ever Chinese lantern festival will go ahead despite strong opposition from various political parties and complaints from some residents. The Partido Popular council team defeated the motions of opposing groups, the Socialists and Con Malaga, to cancel the celebration of the lantern festival in the Parque del Oeste.

Councillor Teresa Porras said the event will go ahead despite protests from residents in the area. Last Sunday, there was a gathering of residents in the Parque del Oeste where they protested against "more than half of this public space" being occupied for a private event for which visitors will be charged entrance fees.

The opposition has been particularly harsh on the city hall making a concession worth 100,000 euros in a public space that is going to be closed for five months and in which there were "forecasts of 4.5 or five million euros of income".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  5. 5 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  6. 6 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city
  10. 10 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga city to go ahead with Chinese lantern show despite protests