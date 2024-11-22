Malaga city to go ahead with Chinese lantern show despite protests

P.R.Q. / N.T MALAGA. Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:55

Malaga city council's first-ever Chinese lantern festival will go ahead despite strong opposition from various political parties and complaints from some residents. The Partido Popular council team defeated the motions of opposing groups, the Socialists and Con Malaga, to cancel the celebration of the lantern festival in the Parque del Oeste.

Councillor Teresa Porras said the event will go ahead despite protests from residents in the area. Last Sunday, there was a gathering of residents in the Parque del Oeste where they protested against "more than half of this public space" being occupied for a private event for which visitors will be charged entrance fees.

The opposition has been particularly harsh on the city hall making a concession worth 100,000 euros in a public space that is going to be closed for five months and in which there were "forecasts of 4.5 or five million euros of income".