Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga Airport terminal. Marilú Báez
Malaga Airport puts 10.4 million euro photovoltaic plant out to tender
Energy

Malaga Airport puts 10.4 million euro photovoltaic plant out to tender

It is part of operator Aena's climate action plan and consists of three solar plants located within the airport grounds on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 09:41

Opciones para compartir

Malaga Airport is activating a project for a photovoltaic plant in which it plans to invest 10.4 million euros. Airport operator Aena has put out to tender this installation, which is part of the climate action plan of the public company and consists of three solar plants located within the airport grounds.

Specifically, the contract includes the drafting of the project, execution of the work, along with commissioning and maintenance for a period of 49 months, taking into account that for the execution of the work, "the availability of land and the guarantee of a high level of solar use" have been taken into account, they specify.

As part of the challenge of advancing sustainability, they point out that the future solar photovoltaic plant will have a total installed peak capacity of 6.434 megawatts and a nominal capacity of 5.55 megawatts, which means that, as a whole, this facility will generate an output equivalent to the consumption of around 3,500 homes.

Aena said, "In this way it provides passengers with increasingly sustainable facilities and responds to its ambitious commitment to environmental sustainability based on clean and efficient technologies that reduce dependence on fossil fuels by increasing the energy self-sufficiency of its facilities from renewable sources, or the purchase of energy from renewable sources."

This action will contribute to Aena's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2026 and zero emissions by 2030.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province
  2. 2 Virgen del Carmen: From Mount Carmel to the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Closed since 2019, the Tamisa Golf hotel in Mijas finally gets new start
  4. 4 Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by 'football-night vandalism'
  5. 5 Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas
  6. 6 British youngster skating for Spain storms ahead of competition to win top spot
  7. 7 Campo de Gibraltar dog shelter hits campaign target for new home
  8. 8 Dominant Carlos Alcaraz claims second Wimbledon title on the bounce
  9. 9 Malaga's Russian Museum exhibits art banned by the Kremlin and collected by an Embassy driver
  10. 10 British cartoonist Andrew Birch: A successful career poking fun at the absurdities of life

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad