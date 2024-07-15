Malaga Airport puts 10.4 million euro photovoltaic plant out to tender

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 09:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga Airport is activating a project for a photovoltaic plant in which it plans to invest 10.4 million euros. Airport operator Aena has put out to tender this installation, which is part of the climate action plan of the public company and consists of three solar plants located within the airport grounds.

Specifically, the contract includes the drafting of the project, execution of the work, along with commissioning and maintenance for a period of 49 months, taking into account that for the execution of the work, "the availability of land and the guarantee of a high level of solar use" have been taken into account, they specify.

As part of the challenge of advancing sustainability, they point out that the future solar photovoltaic plant will have a total installed peak capacity of 6.434 megawatts and a nominal capacity of 5.55 megawatts, which means that, as a whole, this facility will generate an output equivalent to the consumption of around 3,500 homes.

Aena said, "In this way it provides passengers with increasingly sustainable facilities and responds to its ambitious commitment to environmental sustainability based on clean and efficient technologies that reduce dependence on fossil fuels by increasing the energy self-sufficiency of its facilities from renewable sources, or the purchase of energy from renewable sources."

This action will contribute to Aena's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2026 and zero emissions by 2030.