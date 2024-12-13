Malaga aims to recycle more than four million items of clothing a year

Malaga city hall wants to recycle 1,800 tonnes of clothing and textiles per year. That's more than 4.5 million garments and 10,800 tonnes of CO2 saved in the atmosphere. Ninety per cent of the garments will be destined for reuse or recycling, either by selling them in second-hand shops or by exporting them to be worn in other countries.

The bins will be emptied between one and three times a week, depending on season and need. Most importantly, their number will be doubled in the city to 466.

The municipal cleaning company, Limasam, has put out to public tender and awarded the contract for the textile and shoe waste collection service using specific containers installed in public areas. The councillor responsible for operational services, Teresa Porras, presented these new containers on Wednesday 11 December, accompanied by representatives of the two companies who have won the contract: Rubén Fernández from Humana foundation Pueblo para el Pueblo, and the head of institutional relations at East West, Sonia Ariza.

What is the waste?

Textile waste includes:

- All items of textile, plastic or leather origin, regardless of their material of manufacture, used as clothing or household linen.

- All accessories used in clothing, regardless of their material, such as belts, bags, hats, among others.

- All items of footwear, regardless of the material of manufacture.

- All items with a high textile content that can be reused or recycled, such as dolls, soft toys, pushchairs, etc.