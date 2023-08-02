Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga activates municipal emergency plan as Aemet issues red alert for high temperatures
The mercury is expected to hit or exceed 42C in the city, along with resorts on the western Costa del Sol and towns in the Guadalhorce valley

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:36

Malaga City Council has partially activated its municipal emergency plan due to the red warning activated for high temperatures today, Wednesday 2 August. Aemet has issued the 'extreme risk' warning for the city, western strip of the Costa del Sol and towns in the Guadalhorce valley between 1pm and 9pm, with the mercury expected to hit 42C.

Spain's state weather agency has also activated yellow warnings for high temperatures, also from 1pm to 9pm, in the Andalusian provinces of Almeria, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville.

Weather alerts across Spain for this Wednesday, 2 August. Aemet

In the province of Almeria, in the Valle de Almanzora and Los Vélez areas, Aemet has activated the yellow warning for temperatures reaching 39 degrees.

As far as the province of Cordoba is concerned, a yellow warning is in force in the countryside areas of Cordoba, where a maximum temperature of 39 degrees is forecast.

As for Huelva province, the yellow warning has been activated in Andévalo and Condado, and Litoral de Huelva, with 38 and 36C, respectively.

In the province of Jaén, in the Morena and Condado areas, and the Guadalquivir valley, the yellow heat level has been activated, with maximum temperatures of 38 degrees expected.

Wildfire risk in Andalucía, this Wednesday 2 August. Plan Infoca

Finally, as regards the province of Seville, the Aemet has activated the yellow warning in the Seville countryside, where thermometers will reach 39C.

