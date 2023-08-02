Aemet activates red alert for temperatures up to 42C on western strip of Costa del Sol

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Going out or trying to work in the middle hours of the day will continue to be a mission almost impossible this Wednesday, 2 August. So much so that the state weather agency (Aemet) last night activated the red alert for high temperatures in Malaga, the only province in Spain that will have this «extreme risk» today. It will affect Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley and will be active from 1pm to 9pm. Aemet warns that maximum temperatures of 42C are expected.

The hot terral wind, blowing from inland, will continue to be the protagonist, forcing fans and air conditioners to work extra hard. In the Axarquia area a weather warning will also be activated, in this case yellow, for temperatures of up to 38 degrees.

Activado aviso rojo por temperaturas en Sol-Guadalhorce para el miércoles 2 de agosto, por poderse superar el umbral de 42 ºC en puntos del entorno metropolitano de Málaga capital y alguna localidad del valle del Guadalhorce. pic.twitter.com/71DQUH2ulg — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) August 1, 2023

The map of the province will be ablaze again on Thursday. The only good news is that the alert level has been lowered to yellow in almost all the municipalities of Malaga. From the east coast to the west, including Malaga city and towns in the Guadalhorce valley area. Aemet forecasts maximum temperatures of 38C until 9pm. Only the Antequera and Ronda areaswill be spared, where the mercury will peak between 37 and 34 degrees respectively.

The nights will not be any easier. Aemet forecasts the minimum temperatures will remain very high, at around 26-29C from tomorrow until Friday.

As for the wind, on Thursday it will again blow strongly until midday in places such as Malaga city, where gusts of 25 kilometres per hour could be recorded.

Fortunately, once this latest episode of heat have been overcome, from Friday onwards Aemet expects the mercury to drop considerably to maximum temperatures of 29-30 degrees in the case of Malaga city.