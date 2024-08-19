Larry Shy, the American social media influencer's reaction to Malaga's summer fair: 'It's on fire!'

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 10:48 | Updated 11:05h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

He is 50 years old, was born in Michigan and visited Spain for the first time 30 years ago with a Spanish university friend. Larry Shy fell in love with the country and since then he has visited the Spanish mainland once or twice a year. His passion is so great that he is now known as the American in love with Spain, which has given him a certain amount of exposure on social media networks (he has 81,000 followers on Instagram) and in the media. His curious tattoos - to put it mildly - have been the talk of the town: on his arm he has the El Corte Inglés logo, the Mercadona logo, and the words 'Madrid' and 'tapas', as well as a Spanish flag.

Larry Shy, on his regular tour of Spain, is currently in the province of Malaga. He first visited Jaén and Granada provinces in Andalucía, and then Nerja and Frigiliana, two of the jewels of the Axarquia region of Malaga. And then the city itself, in the middle of the Malaga Feria, the annual summer fair.

In his social media videos, Larry was absolutely fascinated by the Malaga fair, by the food, the atmosphere, the music, the revelry... "This is incredible, today is the first day of the festival and there are people everywhere, eating, shopping, enjoying themselves. We're by the sea, there's delicious food.... Malaga is the place," he said. "Calle Larios is just fantastic, you have to visit Malaga," he says in one of his videos, comparing the central Malaga street to Broadway. Dressed in a Malaga CF football shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses, the North American highlights the great Malaga street party with a video in Plaza del Obispo, full of people dancing.

"Malaga is on fire," said the influencer, using the American expression to reflect that something is at its best. He said he was amazed by the atmosphere in the centre of Malaga and reminded his followers that Malaga is the birthplace of Picasso and Antonio Banderas. In another video, he was encouraged to try a portion of 'serrano' ham at a stall. "Look how it shines, how delicious it looks, that's what the ham should look like," he claimed.

In this American's Instagram photos there is no shortage of fried anchovies, the Atarazanas food market, Bodegas El Pimpi, flamenco dresses and pictures of the streets of the city centre of Malaga crowded during the annual summer fair.