Kik, 'the German Primark', set to open its first store in Malaga province

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 17:31

Malaga continues to be a magnet for multinationals of all kinds and is about to welcome a new company specialising in fashion. Kik, better known as 'the German Primark' for offering clothes at affordable prices, is set to open its first shop in the province. The low-cost chain will open its doors in the Maálaga Nostrum shopping centre.

Kik will occupy a 510-square-metre space in the complex located next to the Guadalhorce industrial estate and plans to open its doors on 3 December. Prior to its arrival, the chain has begun to unify three of the current premises located next to the secondary entrance of the shopping centre, in the area closest to the Malaga Ocio complex where the cinemas are located.

The company plans to hire an initial team of ten staff. At the moment, it has not been announced how the recruitment process for the opening of the new shop will take place, although Kik has its own recruitment platform on its website.

The company said that the opening in Malaga comes at a time of strong growth for the company, as before the end of the year it expects to open three stores: in Loja (Granada), in Osuna (Seville) and the one in Malaga city. Following the new openings, the company will have 13 shops in Andalucía.

Kik will be located next to the secondary entrance of the shopping centre

Kik started trading in 1994 and its name means, 'the king is the customer' (König ist der Kunde). It currently has more than 4,000 shops throughout Europe and boasts low prices all year round. Its wide range of products includes low-cost clothing, decorative items and home accessories.

The German multinational arrived in Spain in September 2022 and already has 35 shops open throughout the country. With the slogan 'dress yourself from head to toe for 30 euros', it arrived with the aim of opening up to 500 shops in Spain at a rate of 25-30 a year.

Waiting for Costco

The opening of Kik comes as the retail park prepares for the arrival of the US supermarket giant Costco that will be opening in Malaga city in 2026. Before work begins on the future supermarket, the cinemas will have to be relocated to the building formerly occupied by Conforama, opposite its current location.

As SUR published last May, the town planning department has already granted the licence for the relocation. The work to fit out the new cinemas will last for a year, and the aim is to ensure that screenings are not interrupted at any time at the Malaga Nostrum. Once the current cinema building has been vacated, it will be demolished, which will take six months to complete.

The owners of this shopping area, the Bogaris group, announced that once the cinemas have been demolished, Costco's intention is to start work on its shopping area immediately, with a completion period of nine or ten months. In this case, it would not have to wait for the building permit as it has already been granted since April last year. Costco is expected to open in Malaga in 2026.