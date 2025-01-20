In pictures: A sneak peek inside the five-star hotel in Malaga that will open its doors later this year

Recreation of the interior of one of the rooms, with views of the Alcazaba.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Monday, 20 January 2025, 15:17

A virtual design has revealed what the inside of the Meliá chain's new five-star hotel in Malaga city will look like. The hotel, located at the site of the former Andalucía cinema between Calle Victoria and Calle Mundo Nuevo next to the Plaza de la Merced, will open in autumn.

This is the appearance of the façade of the new hotel.

It will be a 128-room hotel, designed by architect Álvaro Sans of the ASAH studio, in collaboration with Malaga architect Carlos Domingo Corpas, which will have one of its main attractions in the penthouse, where an outdoor heated infinity pool with a solarium, bar and restaurant will be built.

As has been the case with other hotels opened in recent years in the city, this terrace, from which there will be good views of the centre, the Alcazaba and the Plaza de la Merced, is set to become one of the most visited.

The luxury accommodation will be operated by the Meliá hotel chain after the family of former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué closed a 50-million-euro deal. It will have a ground floor plus mezzanine, five more floors and a penthouse, with the hotel set to be 35-metres high.

It will have eight suites, 15 junior suites and 105 double rooms. It is expected to have a total occupancy of 290 guests in a building that will also have conference rooms and a gym.