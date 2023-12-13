Huge 'butler' vessel for luxury megayachts anchors at Malaga Port

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 15:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A vessel that provides support and logistics services to luxury megayachts on the high seas has docked in the Port of Malaga.

The 'butler' ship, anchored at Malaga's pier one, also houses a helicopter and carries up to four smaller recreational and rescue vessels.

The vessel is called U-81, and is 80 metres long, 16.20 metres wide and was built at the Damen shipyard in the Netherlands in 2022. Its cruising speed is 12 knots and has an estimated range of 5,000 nautical miles, allowing it to remain at sea for long periods. The U-81 can accommodate up to eight passengers in four cabins and has a crew of 16 people.

The vessel is often positioned at sea alongside megayachts, ready to be on call for any services or logistical support. It is equipped with a crane that can move up to 12 tonnes. This supply boat also carries dinghies, jet skis, kayaks and water sports boards. There is also a spacious lounge area with a bar inside, as well as a gym and spa area.

New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart, founder and owner of the investment fund Reynolds Group Holdings, owns the vessel. He is considered one of the richest people in the southern hemisphere. The estimated value of the U-81 is 100 million euros, with an annual maintenance cost of 15 million.