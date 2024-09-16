Construction of city's third major hospital to be put out to tender in first half of 2025

Iván Gelibter Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 17:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Construction of a third hospital in Malaga city will be put out for tender in the first half of 2025.

Last November, following the presentation of the budgets for 2024, the Junta de Andalucía regional government assured work on what will be the largest hospital in the city would be put out to tender at the start of this year and that they could be contracted by the end of the year. However, this timetable was not met.

In December last year, the Andalusian health service (SAS) received the project for the construction of the third hospital for Malaga on the land behind the Civil Hospital. The technical team formed by Madrid architect Carlos Lamela's firm together with another architecture firm AIDHOS and engineering companies Sener and ARCS, delivered the document to the Junta on time, as it also did months ago, in August, with the design of the first space of the site: a building destined exclusively for car parking that will be built on the western edge of the plot.

"In-depth analysis"

At first - and in response to questions from this newspaper - the regional ministry of health limited itself to saying it was still working and carrying out an "in-depth analysis" of the project, although without giving a specific date for moving forward with the process. On Friday 13 September, sources from the same ministry told SUR work on the hospital would be put out to tender in the first half of next year, and that work on the functional plan is being carried out at the same time.

The project for the first phase of the work, the car park building, was valued at 40.8 million euros, including preliminary demolitions, the development of an outdoor square next to the car park - which will have entrances and exits to Calle Velarde and Calle Blas de Lezo - and the construction of part of the three basement floors of the future hospital. The car parking building could house 815 parking spaces on the ground floor.

"The construction of the external car park in the first phase of the work will allow the current car park to be maintained during the process of the hospital work, as the construction will occupy the land of the current surface car park," the technical team said. The plan was to first build the car park building, maintaining the current surface car parks, and once completed, transfer these spaces to this building in order to start the hospital work.

The commissioning of the team of companies that drew up the project had a first job, brought forward in time, to provide the design of the carpark building beforehand. However, they delivered it more than a year ago, at the end of August 2023, and the board has not taken the step to put that part out to tender, which could finally be contracted together with the rest of the work on the health centre so the same construction company could execute both parts.

The health department has so far said that the plan is to build the car park building first and then the hospital, in order to avoid disruption to those at the Civil Hospital and the Materno Infantil by taking away 800 parking spaces currently behind the Civil Hospital, without offering alternative locations.